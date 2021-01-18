Infectionist Nikolai Malyshev spoke about the correct use of the mask at Epiphany bathing. The professor stated this in an interview with RIA News…

The most important thing, he said, is to wear personal protective equipment in heating rooms. At the same time, the doctor noted that when leaving them and immersed in water, the mask should be removed. He added that in line to the ice hole, if people are crowded, you should also follow the mask regime.

Earlier, doctor Yevgeny Timakov estimated the likelihood of contracting coronavirus during Epiphany bathing. He explained that, first of all, the penetration of the virus is prevented by a strong release of adrenaline and specific enzymes that stimulate immunity, which occurs during immersion in ice water.