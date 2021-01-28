Wearing two medical masks at the same time can lead to negative side effects such as fatigue and sleepiness. This was told by the head of the therapeutic department of the Israeli hospital Shamar Asaf Ha-Rofe, infectious disease doctor Galina Goltsman in an interview “RIA News”…

According to her, fewer virus particles can penetrate through two masks, “but on the other hand, a person inhales less oxygen.”

“He creates around his nose a high content of carbon dioxide and he can become tired, and sleepy, and an increase in carbon dioxide in the blood,” the specialist said.

Holtzman added that there is no evidence that a conventional surgical mask is not enough for daily protection against coronavirus.

“The only thing when we say that we need to wear an N95 mask is when we treat a patient with respiratory symptoms, when we talk to a person about whom we know he is infected or when we treat such a person. In such cases, of course, N95 is better, ”said the doctor.

It has been proven that a person wearing a regular mask in compliance with the rules in the case when he communicates with another person wearing a mask is reliably protected from infection with COVID-19, the specialist added.

Earlier, on January 25, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States, approved wearing two medical masks at once. In his opinion, wearing two masks at once more effectively protects against viruses from entering the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract.