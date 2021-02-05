Infectious disease doctor Evgeny Timakov said that those who have had a mild coronavirus should be vaccinated against the disease, reports RIA News.

According to the specialist, a year after the first wave, when people have been ill in a mild or asymptomatic form, immunity will be reduced.

“By the summer, more than a year after our quarantine, when there was the main first wave, there will be a significant decrease in immunity in people who have had mild or asymptomatic illness and for them, accordingly, vaccination is indicated in the first place,” Timakov said.

Earlier, infectious disease specialist Sergei Voznesensky said that the residual effects after the transferred coronavirus can persist for several more weeks, but this is not a second case of infection.

According to him, the virus, after being cured in small concentrations, can be present in the body for some time without becoming chronic.