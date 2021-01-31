In Russia, the mask regime may be weakened by summer. This opinion was expressed on Sunday, January 31, on the air of the Moscow-24 TV channel by pediatric infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov.

“Relaxation means that we can relax a little, go to rest, sit, eat, talk with friends, but in no way violate this mask regime,” the doctor said.

The specialist explained that the abolition of antikidny measures is associated with the formation of herd immunity in most of the population.

In total, during the pandemic, 3.9 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Russia. More than 3.3 million of them recovered, about 73 thousand people died.

On January 28, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that in 2021 the mask regime in public places could be canceled. In addition, she noted that, on average, about 20-25% of Russians developed antibodies to coronavirus infection.

