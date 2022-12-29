Built very close to the port, but with its back to the sea, in Bissau Velho, the colonial neighborhood of Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, there is a small building, apparently one storey. It is located in front of the protection walls of the San José de Amura fort, the military fortress of the mausoleum of the father of the country, Amílcar Cabral. This modest structure, however, marked the nightmares of thousands of inhabitants of the former Portuguese colony for decades. First it was the headquarters of the feared police, then it was a police station, detention center and prison until the place was closed in 2011. A year later, a group of organizations defending human rights turned that testimony of infamy into the Two Direitos House, an authentic bulwark of civil liberties. Today, few could imagine the pain that he has come to harbor, seeing his current friendly and welcoming appearance.

Bubacar Turé is vice president of the Guinean League for Human Rights (LGDH), one of the organizations that promoted the conversion of this space. “For civil society organizations, the House is an embassy for human rights in Guinea-Bissau,” she says. This site welcomes entities with different tasks, from those that defend human rights in general, such as the League itself, to those that focus on a specific area, such as the rights of women or children, sexual and reproductive health , environmental protection or freedom of expression, among others. The coexistence of all these initiatives is a strategy of mutual reinforcement. “The fact of being together makes us stronger and allows us to speak through a single voice that is respected and listened to,” defends Turé.

At the moment, eight organizations have their permanent headquarters in this space, but throughout the year, it hosts the activities of an endless number of groups of more informal activists. “In the fortnight of rights, for example, which is a proposal promoted by the Casa dos Direitos that is held every December, 40 organizations participate. It was a way of opening up to the rest of civil society and, after the first edition, it has always been celebrated, with or without coups, with or without covid,” says Fátima Proença, the director of the Portuguese NGO Association for Cooperation Between Peoples (ACEP).

From 1945 to 2012, this insignificant construction, on the current Guerra Mendes street in Bissau, represented the essence of political terror and repression. In its beginnings, it housed the 1st Squad, the first police force composed instrumentally by the colonized themselves. It was a detention and punishment center for those who dissented from the Portuguese power in Africa. That is where, for example, the detainees ended up in the revolt of the dockers of the port of Pindjiguiti in 1959, which ended in a massacre, an episode that, as in other territories on the continent, began to herald a change of era. During the long and bloody liberation war (1963-1974), the PIDE —the sinister political police of the Portuguese dictatorship— kept underground cells in the building, without ventilation or natural light, and extremely humid.

The bill on children’s rights has been conceived in the Casa dos Direitos and political power has assumed it

Not even the end of the colonial era could free the building from the full load of horror that impregnated its walls. The independent government initially maintained the functions of police station, detention center and prison. There was a period of 13 years (1986 and 1999) in which he was assigned to other functions, but the destruction of another prison in the city during the civil war, brought the prisoners back to the cells of Bissau Velho.

In fact, when the Casa dos Direitos project began to take shape, there were still prisoners in the building. The approval of this initiative was what led, in 2011, to the transfer to other prisons of the last 30 inmates. Proença, director of ACEP, recalls how this project for the revitalization of civil society was conceived, which requested that the prison be the headquarters due to its symbolic value and which was promoted by half a dozen organizations in the country with the support of Portuguese cooperation . Her proposal came at the right time, because in just over half a year, the authorities closed the place to hand it over to the coalition of entities. “It took them a little longer to give us the keys, because I think they were embarrassed to show the state of the prison,” recalls Proença.

This veteran activist remembers the day of the inauguration, in March 2012, as a real event. “Everyone in Bissau wanted to see the prison turned into the Casa dos Direitos,” she jokes. But she recovers her serious tone to emphasize that a kind of collective catharsis took place. “All the people who had a story related to that prison were present. A journalist whose father had died there, another person who had had his father imprisoned, in fact there were people from the most diverse sectors who, at different times, had had some contact with the prison. The experiences were shared and many could not hold back the tears ”, she comments emotionally. The ceremony served, in a way, to free the ghosts that the cells contained.

Since then, the managers of the House have recovered part of the historical memory and in the space where the underground cells were, you can read the explanations of what this place was. Another dungeon is today a library and a documentation center on issues related to human rights, development and civil society, a kind of revenge for all those outrages.

Several people participate in an activity on freedom of expression inside the Casa dos Direitos. Carlos Under Erro

For Proença, the House “is a space for protection.” Last February, the coup leaders who tried to take power by force, without success, since they did not dare to break into the House, despite the fact that they were looking for activists linked to the initiative. In other protests, protesters have taken refuge behind their symbolic fence, which is less than a meter high. “It is also a space for promoting human rights, raising awareness, and education”, adds the director of ACEP.

Turé adds that another of the Casa’s jobs is the collection and analysis of data on various indicators related to access to rights. he does it Two Right Observatory. “From the distance that children have to travel to get to a school to the prices of medicines or the living conditions of the population in prisons,” she lists. And he highlights the ability to effectively influence thanks to statistics. “We have managed to participate in the elaboration of some public policies, such as the proposed law on the rights of children, which have been conceived here and assumed by the political power”, he assures.

International cooperation understands the fundamental role of Casa dos Direitos, but supporting it financially is not one of its priorities

Both agree on the strange protection that the initiative enjoys. “La Casa offers a kind of fictitious immunity to organizations,” comments Turé. “He protects them in their actions. It is not real, but somewhat symbolic. It is a space respected by all, including by the political power itself, despite the fact that it is a center for denouncing attacks on human rights, including those of the Government or the military”. Proença clarifies that they have encountered situations in which it seems that there is an “almost mystical protection”. “It is as if the House were sacralized.” He attributes this special aura to a combination of the place’s own history, prestige and certain international endorsements.

However, that security is increasingly precarious. Civil society organizations are concerned about the drift of power in Guinea-Bissau, which they see as increasingly concentrated, and for the social climate that they find increasingly tense. “The achievements of human rights are now in a situation of regression,” denounces Turé. He warns that there is an increase in attacks on press freedom, attempts to limit the space of civil society organizations, journalists and dissenting voices. In turn, the director of ACEP considers that, in the country, “confidence and the capacity for dialogue are being degraded, like never before.”

In this context of increasing turbulence, the institution suffers from a lack of financing. In this sense, Proença appeals to the great actors of international cooperation. “They understand the theory: the fundamental role that the House has in the national political landscape, in the promotion of human rights and in the protection of its defenders. But then there is no practical reflection, because supporting her is not one of her priorities”.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.