Atlètic-Barceloneta said goodbye to the dream of the second Champions League. Not enough to those of Chus Martin, who leaves the team after this final to eight in Belgrade, with embroidering water polo in the first two sets, when they tutored the Pro Recco Italian, the best team in the world, and the richest. The options were irretrievably diluted in the third quarter, with a 4-0 run that put those of Genoa, and that they decided the meeting.

Despite the many initials of Mandic and Younger, Atlètic Barceloneta controlled the first set. With the confidence that the 22-9 victory had given Olympiakos, which created an earthquake in the Greek club and even the coach apologized, the sailors were successful in attack with a very dynamic game. Two goals from Fran Fernández, another from Felipe Perrone, the one who opened the scoring, and the last from Álvaro Granados made it 2-4 on the scoreboard.

But the Recco is unpredictable. A cast of stars led by the passionate Spanish coach Gabi Hernández, who accelerated in the second quarter with a 3-0 run. Figlioli and Mandic (2) scored from the outside, unable Dani López Pinedo (stopped nine of 21 pitches) to do too much. “We were not well at the beginning, we did not start well in defense,” remarked Hernández, who saw how it was then the Barceloneta who scored three goals in a row and got 5-7. With goals from Perrone, Granados and a smart shot from Aleksic.

With a 6-7 he started the third quarter, the key part of the match. The Italian team, with a partial 3-0, took the lead for the first time. “I am proud of my team”, Martin said, although he could not counteract the offensive power, especially from the buoy zone, Recco. Luongo, Mandic and Hallock put the sailors on the ropes. “They played at the limit of the regulations, on the verge of exclusion, and I think that is not water polo,” Martín was tough.

The Pro Recco did not manage to stretch the result and neither did they approach the Catalan team. The quarter of the last quarter was 2-2, with so many of Perrone and de Mallarach, but Recco aggressively defended that two-goal lead. Thus ended a new final to eight for a Barceloneta that remains, again, in the semifinals.