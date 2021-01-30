A young Scottish teacher revealed how she completely renovated her old house from the 1950s for 3,000 euros, about US $ 3,600, spending less than it would have cost to make a room with the services of a professional. What was your trick? Make it through a DIY technique you learned thanks to Youtube and Instagram tutorials, since she had almost no experience in the field.

When Rachel BellThe 25-year-old from Glasgow bought her three-room home six months ago, found she had a cyclopean chore ahead of her to fix it the way she wanted. After doing accounts and analyzing budgets, he came up with an idea that required a lot of commitment and cunning.

Despite his minimal knowledge on the subject, he began to do research on Instagram and then on

Youtube, where he discovered a custom tutorial. Thus, she quickly discarded all conventional works and decided to do it herself.

So was Rachel’s old bathroom. The change was incredible.

For the bathroom he spent only 5% of what it would cost to do it again with a builder.

The corollary was that he succeeded in making his living room, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, leaving them incredibly beautiful, which can be seen in the before and after photos published by the English newspaper Daily Mirror.

Rachel tells her story: “I realized that DIY was the way to go when I started looking for my new house to live in. The budgets that different traders and specialists had passed me were too expensive for me and so I decided. I followed an account. call @femalediycollective and they made DIY seem accessible to everyone. I wanted a house with original characteristics, that would have my own stamp, so I focused on that. “

The kitchen as it was before, sad and with wallpaper on the wall.

The finished kitchen, brighter and more elegant than the previous one.

It started with the bedroom using elbow grease and a bottle of detergent liquid to remove three layers of wallpaper before you start sanding your hardwood floor. Rachel borrowed a sander from a friend: she spent just € 20 on new sandpaper and € 40 on some matte lacquer.

With the room ready, Rachel bought wood for 30 euros to create wall panels that would also serve as a headboard. With just a 40 euro coat of paint, the old dated salmon and navy blue room was transformed into a modern one by less 150 euros.

The room, before recycling, had the predominance of blue and salmon colors.

The main room was the first thing he did with a few euros.

The average price of a new bathroom in Britain is around 6,000 euros, but Rachel updated it for 5% of that value. He painted some areas with a special tile paint and the rest with another anti-humidity, spending about 70 euros. Then he bought new taps for 60 euros and bought some vinyl floors for a similar amount. It ended up with a shower curtain, bath mat, towels, and a fake plant. Everything cost him, the decorative items for a total of 50 euros.

The living room was full of life and clarity.

“I had to get over the feeling of intimidation when walking into DIY stores and having the confidence to ask for help. I went to a lumber dealer to buy the paneling for my bedroom. At first I was nervous because I was the only woman there. Doing my reading, lifting my measurements, and stepping in with a purpose helped me get through this. something that I ended up doing without problems, “said the teacher.

“You just have to be prepared to live on a construction site for a while. DIY on a budget means things take a lot longer than if I had a professional do the work. But I did it myself, with my hands, and the pride you feel is worth it, “Rachel finished.