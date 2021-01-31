Deportivo came to the duel against Unionistas eight points behind the leader after five consecutive games without winning and without seeing the door in the last three. And that was his problem, his lack of gol. Because unlike in the last games, the Blue and White team improved notably in their dominance of the game and in creating chances, but they were unable to beat the Unionistas’ wall, which now has 760 minutes without conceding a goal. A result that reinforces the leadership of the Salamancans, who every day believe more in their miracle. Deportivo’s big problem is that the sensations are no longer worth it, the points are worth it. And adding one after five without winning is not little, it is very little. So much that those of Rubén de la Barrera fall to fourth place in their subgroup and with some of their rivals with fewer games. A drama for the locals, an ever closer dream for visitors.

As expected, Rubén de la Barrera pulled his entire arsenal with the return to eleven of Keko Gontán, Uche Agbo and the premiere of Raí after his signing. Facing a Unionists with many new features, but with an eleven away from fear. And from the start there was a dominant Depor on the ball, quick to recover and looking up from the wings. A quarter of an hour of good intentions, but without seriously disturbing the Salamanca wall. The first clear did not arrive until after twenty minutes, with a Keko cross that Miku, who asked for a penalty, could not clearly hit by a central defender. The passing of the minutes brought the game down to a diesel rhythm that allowed Unionistas to be very comfortable waiting for a set piece or a whiplash, like the one Diego Hernández had after half an hour. Local improvement in the first half. Without suffering behind and dominating, but with few ideas in three quarters that did not tickle Unionists, comfortable with the rhythm of the game and the result.

Going through the dressing room once again refreshed Depor’s ideas, which, as at the start of the match, went for the rival with a new order: to finish more plays. Y Keko brushed past the goal on two occasions, but narrowly missed each other. More teeth, but before a leader who never breaks down and that he kept threatening the counter and every time he had a set piece. Insistence of the Blue and Whites, but showing that their problems with the rival goal are deep and more when your best striker, Diego Rolan, is packing his bags to go to Egypt. And so he entered the last quarter of an hour, the one with vertigo and tempered nerves. Rubén de la Barrera’s men kept looking for him and Borja Galán tried with a good shot, but Serna was up to the task. Then there was another possible penalty on Galán himself, but the referee did not estimate it either. Depor improved with Keko, Borges, Raí and Borja Galán’s minutes, but he did not arrive. And it did not come because they could whistle two penalties, but above all because there was no goal. Not one in 2021 to get a little closer to the dreaded abyss.