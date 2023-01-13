When speaking, Estibaliz Zabalza (Pamplona, ​​1975) fixes his blue eyes fixedly. He is an example of struggle and overcoming. In 2019, his life turned upside down when he suffered a stroke. He was not the first, but he was the cruelest. “That night I lost the normality that everyone lives. I need the canes to walk, my language has slowed down a lot, ”he explains. Since then, he has been working to regain mobility and sensation on the left side of his body, one of the most frequent sequelae of acquired brain damage. He now has one more reason for hope: an exoskeleton for industrial use that barely weighs 1.9 kilos and that, through a system of pulleys, allows him to expand the range of motion of his arms. It was initially designed to help factory workers with tasks such as lifting weights, but the Association for Acquired Brain Injury of Navarra (Adacen) has discovered that it can be useful in the rehabilitation of these patients.

Adacen is now studying the rehabilitative use of the exoskeleton with an ambitious goal in mind: that people who suffer from acquired brain damage may one day have an exoskeleton in their own home. The research is part of the Autonomía al Cuadrado project, financed by the Innova Social program of Fundación La Caixa and Caja Navarra. They have a term of two years and financing of 130,000 euros. The study began with 32 users and in January was limited to 10 people with whom individualized objectives are worked on, says Amaia Aguas, a rehabilitator at the entity.

The exoskeleton, in itself, is not a novelty in the health field. In its motorized version, it has been used for years to alleviate, for example, amputations. However, its cost is very high, it can reach 100,000 euros. The device that is tested in Adacen is simpler, it does not have an engine and its price is lower, between 4,000 and 5,000 euros. An affordable cost that has put it in the spotlight of the industry, details César Gonzalvo, commercial director of Iruña Automation Technologies, a company that has lent Adacen the two exoskeletons it is testing. Still surprised by the initial results, he explains that it was originally used to make it easier for physiotherapists to move patients. It was then that the association found that it could have a greater utility. “The first time they tried it on a user we almost fell on our backs, because the person was moved, she was crying because she could finally feel her arm,” he recalls.

This exoskeleton repositions the body and makes it easier for the user to move their limb, which generates a stimulus in the brain, the damaged organ. “When there is a stroke or acquired brain damage, one of the most common sequelae is the one that affects the motor part, and this is almost always associated with a lack or alteration of sensitivity. When I want to move one of my limbs, I need to feel it. Sometimes, when placing the device, the brain perceives the arm better and if I feel it and know where I have it placed, I will be able to do the movement better”, explains Gonzalvo. It is a tool that is simple and quick to place and that adjusts to different user profiles. However, he emphasizes, since it has an industrial purpose, it has been necessary to make small adaptations, such as the placement of homemade scales to adjust the assistance given to each of the extremities.

Much remains to be done, warns Aguas. They have already started the intensive phase of the study with 10 people, grouped by rehabilitation objectives. “Six of them have the ability to grab and drop objects with their hands; the other four do not have it and the purpose is to work on control objectives at the shoulder level”, points out the rehabilitator. Some, like Estibaliz Zabalza, suffer from hemiparesis, that is, weakness or paralysis on one side of the body. “With it we seek to achieve greater ranges of motion and that fatigue appears a little later,” Aguas details while the user performs one of the exercises, in which they combine virtual reality glasses with the use of an exoskeleton. “If we had done it without him, he wouldn’t have been able to spend so much time with his arms raised and it would have been a gesture directed from the wrist, not from the shoulder, which is what we want,” explains Aguas.

It is also useful for profiles such as that of Milagros Azcona (Uterga, 60 years old). In 2009 she suffered two strokes that left her in a difficult situation. “She didn’t move anything, not even her fingers, I felt really bad,” she explains. Today, Azcona uses a wheelchair and is already in a chronic phase. That is, she no longer expects a notable recovery, but she does work to maintain the mobility she has. As she spends all day in the chair, Azcona explains, her exoskeleton has helped her “to straighten her back and move her arms.” As Aguas details, she “does not have an affectation in the upper extremities, but spending so much time in a flexed position makes it difficult to raise her arms.” The improvement is visible. “I’m happy because my back hurts less and I feel lighter,” Azcona smiles.

Two different profiles, with improvement in both cases. However, the rehabilitator insists that it is still a study in its initial phase. “Now we have started the intensive phase of six months with the 10 users. Then, the idea is to be able to take it home. Perhaps as a rehabilitation tool added to what they do in the center. Hopefully in the future they will be able to have it in their homes”, says Aguas.

The rehabilitator recognizes that it is essential to manage the expectations of users. The director of Adacen, Andrés Ilundain, adds that “the results so far are very positive, but more time must pass to see their applicability.” This project, details Ilundáin, was born from the entity’s innovation unit, the so-called NeuroLab, “a space for co-creation between companies, users, universities and professionals”. “Users tell us their needs and we try to find solutions,” he says. New technologies are essential, such as virtual reality glasses or electrostimulation, which also helps cognitive rehabilitation. For example, in users with spasticity, a common sequel to acquired brain damage that causes “the hand to remain rigid, without movement, which causes a lot of pain.” The objective is, he insists, “to try to give them more autonomy, that they help themselves more.” To do this, it encourages companies to collaborate with them in a relationship “win-win”.

