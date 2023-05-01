The head of the Dnepropetrovsk region announced damage and a fire at an enterprise in Pavlograd

An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. About this in Telegram said the head of the regional military administration Sergei Lysak.

According to Lysak, a fire broke out at the enterprise. Now it is already extinguished. At the same time, he noted that seven missiles were shot down with the help of the forces of the Vostok air command.

On the night of May 1, it became known that the Russian military hit the transport hub in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. The blow was inflicted by artillery on the ammunition depots and the railway echelon of the Ukrainian military. Information about the blow was also confirmed by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

On the same night, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Earlier, alarms were sounded in the central and eastern regions. After 04:00 Moscow time, they spread throughout the country.