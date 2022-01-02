An unidentified person has managed to enter North Korea this past Saturday after crossing the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas on foot, in what is an extremely unusual event that has led the Seoul authorities to request to the neighboring country to guarantee the safety of this individual, after a similar incident that occurred a year and a half ago that resulted in the shooting death of a South Korean citizen.

The incursion was confirmed this Sunday by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. “An unidentified person appears in the images captured by a thermal imaging device on the eastern front,” according to the statement, collected by the official South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The individual would have crossed the last South Korean checkpoint at around 6:40 p.m., and it took about four hours to cover the approximately four kilometers of the DMZ to enter North Korean territory at 10:40 p.m. Despite the mobilization of troops to capture the individual, “the difficulty of the mountainous terrain” made the task impossible.

Sources from the Joint Chiefs of Staff have acknowledged that it took three hours to learn about the incursion. “Regarding our initial response, we believe that some of our efforts were insufficient; it should have been done more actively, “they admitted.

The Yonhap agency has confirmed that the South Korean authorities have sent a message to Pyongyang to try to guarantee the safety of this person, keeping in mind what happened in September 2020, when a South Korean official who disappeared near the border died after, allegedly , being shot by North Korean forces, which later would have ended up burning the body for fear that the coronavirus could spread.

Be that as it may, the Joint Chiefs of Staff has not detected “unusual North Korean military movements after the raid,” according to the agency. Entry into North Korea from the south is a very rare phenomenon, and the reverse is actually the case. So far the last case on record is that of a 24-year-old who crossed north in July 2020.