Aznar, during his testimony as a witness in the trial for box b of the PP. National audience

The association Observatori de Drets Humans (DESC), personified as a popular accusation in the trial on box b of the PP held at the National High Court, has asked the court to force witnesses to remove their masks when they testify by videoconference from their houses. This request comes after the majority of the former leaders of the PP who appeared at the oral hearing chose to leave it to them, which prevented the parties from observing how they reacted to the questions. Only former President Mariano Rajoy and former Minister José María Michavila took them off.

The lawyer Gonzalo Boye, representative of DESC, even asked former president José María Aznar why he was leaving it on. “Because I respect the recommendations of the health authorities. Just as they recommend not traveling, keeping a distance … they recommend wearing a mask and I am respectful of the recommendations ”, the former chief of the Executive and leader of the PP for 14 years apologized – a period in which the parallel accounting carried out by the former treasurer was operative. Luis Bárcenas, as they consider to be accredited already two decisions of the National Court and the Supreme Court.

The popular accusation maintains, however, that this argument does not make any sense and some witnesses “abuse” the facilities that the court has granted them to testify electronically. As detailed by DESC in the letter sent to the judges, the health authorities do not recommend wearing a mask when a person is alone at home.

Correa and Cospedal’s husband

“If in a plenary session, we are all capable of perceiving when a witness is nervous or makes gestures – with arms, hands, legs or face – that may reflect discomfort with certain questions, in a videoconference we only have the gestures and expressions of the face. What, covered with a mask, becomes truly impossible, ”says DESC, which asks the court to also check before they declare that they are alone, asking them to scan with the camera.

This request comes after all the former presidents and former general secretaries of the PP have declared, although there are still substantial testimonies. Like those of Francisco Correa, leader of the Gürtel plot, and Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of the former minister María Dolores de Cospedal.