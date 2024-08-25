The Israeli statements following the attack came within the framework of emphasizing the importance of avoiding regional escalation and the unwillingness to break out into a comprehensive war.

Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Sunday morning that it had completed the “first phase” of its attacks on Israel “with complete success,” following the Israeli army’s launch of a large-scale attack in Lebanon.

The party said in a statement that the first stage includes “targeting Israeli barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards their desired target deep inside the entity, and the drones crossed as planned.”

Sky News Arabia’s Israeli affairs editor, Nidal Kanaaneh, spoke about indicators inside Israel that may confirm what was stated in the Israeli statements, saying:

It was announced a short while ago that the Israeli negotiating delegation will head to Cairo despite all the tensions.

This is perhaps an indication that things on Israel’s side may be calming down, at least there is no danger of a full-scale war here.

Israel will send the head of Mossad and Shin Bet to Cairo, and this would not have happened if Israel expected a comprehensive war.

The meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet lasted for about an hour and a half, not as long as we are used to in the race.

The decision to launch this attack was made by Netanyahu, the Minister of Defense, and the Chief of Staff.