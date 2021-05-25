An Indian couple held a wedding on a plane in the air with more than 160 guests to avoid the general lockdown rules imposed to contain the Coronavirus.

The couple booked a flight on a Boeing 737 from Madurai, India, and got married on board in the presence of 160 friends and family on Sunday.

The state of Tamil Nadu, from where the trip began, is subject to lockdown restrictions, with weddings limited to 50 guests.

An airport official said, “Airport authority officials were not aware of the wedding ceremony that took place in the air.”