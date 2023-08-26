The footage shows a teacher at a private school in Uttar Pradesh ordering students to slap the 7-year-old because he apparently made a mistake in the multiplication table.

She was heard saying to the children as the boy stood crying, “Why do you hit him lightly? Hit him hard.”

“Start hitting him on the waist, his face turns red,” she added.

The child’s father filed a case with the police in Muzaffarnagar district where the incident took place. Police Inspector Satyanarayan Prajapat confirmed that the footage had been verified and administrative action would be taken against the teacher.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation on the Internet, while opposition leader Rahul Gandhi blamed Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party for fomenting religious intolerance in the Hindu-majority country.

“Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children and turning a sacred place like a school into a market of hate,” Gandhi wrote in a post on the X platform.

“There is nothing worse that a teacher can do to the country,” he added, noting that “this is the same fuel that the Bharatiya Janata Party has spread and that has set fire to all parts of India.”

Rights groups say hate crimes and violence against Muslims in India have been on the rise since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.