A new Indian study concluded that more than half of the residents of the capital, New Delhi, have been infected with the emerging coronavirus, and have acquired antibodies.

New Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told reporters that samples were collected from 28,000 people for the fifth study on vaccines in the Indian capital, from 15 to 23 January.

Jain added that the data showed that the city, which has a population of 20 million, is heading towards herd immunity, when the majority of the population has immunity to the disease, which leads to its slow spread, warning that residents give up their caution.

“This is the fifth study of its kind to be conducted in Delhi, and antibodies were detected in 56.13% of the population,” he said.

“The latest study concluded that 25 to 26% have antibodies. Which means that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity. Cases of infection are falling to less than 200 per day. But I ask citizens not to give up caution. Commit to wearing masks,” he added.

Delhi has officially registered 635,257 cases of HIV infection, about more than 3% of its population, and the difference indicates the presence of large numbers of people infected with the virus without showing any symptoms, according to what the officials said.

India started a comprehensive vaccination program on January 16, with the aim of vaccinating 300 million people by the end of next July.