India’s severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to subside by mid-May, with production rising 25 percent and transportation infrastructure getting ready to cope with the surge in demand caused by the surge in coronavirus cases, a senior industry executive said.

Dozens of hospitals in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have suffered shortages of gas this month, prompting relatives of patients to search for oxygen canisters, sometimes to no avail.

Molloy Banerjee of Linde, the country’s largest producer, said medical oxygen consumption in India had risen more than eight times from usual levels to around 7,200 tons per day this month.

“This is the reason for the crisis because no one was prepared for it, especially with the sharp increase,” said Banerjee, who heads Linde’s gas activities in South Asia.

He added that Linde’s company and other suppliers would increase production to more than 9,000 tons per day in total by the middle of next month.

Banerjee said a logistical crisis is also hindering the rapid transport of oxygen from surplus regions in eastern India to the severely affected northern and western regions and will be resolved in the coming weeks.