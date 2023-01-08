Upendra Nat Chaturvedi, (Indian), found 134,930 dirhams and took the initiative to hand it over to the Al-Rifa’a police station, which succeeded in returning the amount to its owner.

The Director of Al-Rifa’a Police Station, Colonel Omar Muhammad bin Hammad, in the presence of his deputy, Colonel Juma Khalfan Al-Muhairi, honored Chaturvedi, who found the amount in a public place and handed it over to the department. The honor comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to honor community members for their cooperation and sense of high responsibility.

Bin Hammad thanked Chaturvedi for his honesty and kind initiative and for handing over the found amount to the Dubai Police, stressing that the honor comes within the framework of the Dubai Police’s constant keenness to encourage the efforts made by members of the public in achieving security, safety and the happiness of society.

He explained that the owner of the amount came to the Al-Rifa’a Police Station and received the amount, and expressed his great happiness with the security and safety enjoyed by the Emirate of Dubai.