These are the words of the couple: “Give us a grandchild or 650,000 dollars”

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, a husband and wife aged 61 and 57 respectively and residents of the state of Uttarakhand, in northern India, revealed that they had spent all their savings to educate their son, paying for his pilot training and a wedding of luxury. In these days the history of couple is going around the web: let’s find out why together.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad in fact, they are asking for compensation of almost 650,000 dollars if a grandchild is not born within the next year. The unusual lawsuit is based on the fact that the future grandparents have suffered greatly for a reason that will leave you speechless.

The case came to the courts of the Uttarakhand district, in northern India, by Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, parents of Shrey Sagar35 years old, sued together with his wife Shubhangi Sinha. As reported by the ‘Times of India’, the parents of the accused claim that the fact of not having a Grandchild it caused them mental suffering. From what they have told the media, the couple has spent most of their money to give everything to their son and for this reason they feel they have the right to demand a first-born.

Furthermore, the two spouses claim to have paid all the expenses of the wedding, celebrated in 2016, hoping to soon have a child in family, which didn’t happen. So now they are now seeking financial compensation of nearly $650,000 if their son does not give them a grandchild within the next year.

These were the man’s words about it:

My son has been married for six years, but still has no plans to have a baby. At least if we had a grandchild to spend time with our pain would be bearable.

The lawyer defending the couple then added: