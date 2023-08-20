The car in which the man, of Indian origin, was traveling in Viaducto, Mexico City. COURTESY

An Indian citizen has been shot to death while driving on the Miguel Alemán Viaduct in Mexico City, at noon this Saturday. The man was behind the wheel of a white Honda car in the central lanes of the busy avenue in the Mexican capital, when four men aboard two motorcycles approached him to demand that he stop the car. When he refused, one of the attackers shot at least five times at the driver, who died.

The car was crossed on the avenue towards the west of the city, at the height of the Algarín neighborhood, between Calzada de Tlalpan and Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas. Another man was also traveling in the car who was unharmed after the shots. The co-pilot told the police that they were returning from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) where they had gone to an exchange house to buy 10,000 dollars. “The co-pilot indicated that they came from an exchange office at the airport and when they were heading to their destination they were intercepted at the scene by subjects aboard two motorcycles who detonated and took their money,” reported the Secretary of Citizen Security.

A security camera has captured the seconds in which the two motorcycles approach the white car, the attackers shoot and take the money from the occupants. The driver loses control of the car that zigzags on the avenue while the other drivers flee to avoid the assault. “The driver had various impacts from a firearm, so he was treated by Red Cross paramedics, who diagnosed him without vital signs,” said the capital’s police.

The Indian embassy in Mexico has confirmed through its social networks the death of one of its citizens. “In an extremely regrettable and heartbreaking incident, an Indian citizen living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead,” says the message on X. “We demand that the Mexican authorities capture the culprits as soon as possible,” they added. The diplomatic representation estimates that an average of 8,000 Indian citizens live in Mexico and that a fifth of them are in Mexico City working in activities related to information technology.

