Paris (AFP)

A group of experts concluded, after an independent investigation commissioned by the European Football Association (UEFA), the organizer of the Champions League final, that the latter bears “primary responsibility” for the serious events that “almost led to a disaster” last May at the “du Stadium”. France”.

“The group concluded that the European Football Association, as the owner of the event, bears the primary responsibility for the failures, which almost lead to a disaster,” it said in a document, and indicated the responsibility of the local police and the French Federation for the game.

“Even if it is reasonable to delegate security matters to third parties, namely the French Football Federation and to refer to the Police Directorate in matters of maintaining order, this does not follow to absolve UEFA of its responsibility,” the experts noted. UEFA played a central role in organizing the final. Champions League, and he should have monitored, supervised and contributed to the security measures.”

The report insisted that “other stakeholders committed shortcomings that contributed to the events, but UEFA was responsible” during the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Spain, which ended with the latter’s victory 1-0.

The report also referred to the poor reaction of the French security forces, arguing that the police’s use of tear gas and pepper spray “has no place at a football party”.

In the report, which was supervised by former Portuguese Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Thiago Brandao Rodriguez, the experts said they were “astonished” that the pattern of policing at the match might be influenced by the image of Liverpool fans integrated into hooliganism, which is an “inexplicable misconception”.

They further noted that “the security approach was inappropriately based on the assumption that Liverpool fans could pose a significant threat to public order”.

And the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, blamed the British fans, attributing what happened to the fact that thousands of them were without valid tickets and entered by force, and alleged that some assaulted the organizing staff, before the governor Didier Lalman admitted that he “may have made a mistake” with the numbers. , stating “Failed”.

A government report pointed to a defect in the police and organization, at the end of a chapter that damaged France’s image in light of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.