“Machu Picchu is not for sale. Machu Picchu defends itself” is the popular demand that resonates these days in Cusco. Various tourist unions and groups have started an indefinite strike since Thursday due to the rejection of the new virtual platform for selling tickets to enter the Inca citadel, one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. The protesters consider that the country's main tourist attraction is being privatized and blame the Minister of Culture, Leslie Urteaga, for having allowed the private company Joinnus to assume management of the tickets without having gone through a bidding process.

The contingent burned tires, blocking the railway access to Machu Picchu, in the district that bears the same name. As a result of the clashes with law enforcement forces, three civilians and five police officers have been injured. The concessionaire Ferrocarril Trasandino has suspended its service, at least until this Saturday, on the Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu-Hidroeléctrica section, in the south-eastern sector, alleging “lack of safety conditions.”

Obviously, those who have been most affected are tourists, both to visit the historical sanctuary and to return to Cusco. On Friday night, around 300 foreigners reported through social networks that they had been trapped in the city of Aguas Calientes, the gateway to Machu Picchu. They demanded the presence of the mayor and the help of the Chancellery to solve the problem.

“We were sightseeing with my husband. They notified us that the train operation to return to Ollantaytambo was canceled. The strike has blocked the railways, which prevents us from returning to the country. We need someone to give us a solution. Let the Colombian embassy, ​​let someone be present here. We are a large group of Colombians who are waiting to be able to mobilize and be able to return to our country,” claimed tourist Cristina Ávila to RPP radio.

Carlos González, president of the Ollantaytambo Chamber of Commerce, has highlighted that the conflict is already having an impact on the tourism sector and if it continues to escalate it could damage the entire season. “The United States Government has launched a travel warning, alerting this situation, and suggesting to its travelers that they be very careful when coming to Peru. “This is going to have a domino effect that can jeopardize the entire 2024 season and, with it, the employment of more than half a million families who live off tourism in Cusco and the rest of the country.” According to their calculations, each day of unemployment represents a loss of 3 million soles (810,000 dollars) for the entire value chain: hotels, agencies, guides, restaurants, transporters, markets, among others.

Last October, the Minister of Culture, Leslie Urteaga, announced the outsourcing of the sale of tickets to Machu Picchu through the Joinnus platform, a private company that also managed the same service for the Kuelap Fortress, located in the Amazonas region. The main question is that this award was not made through a public tender, but through another modality called small amount. This has called into question the legality of the transaction. However, Urteaga has defended the decision, pointing out that the government is only trying to carry out “more transparent control,” which has not been possible with the previous platform managed by the regional office of the Ministry of Culture. This translates into an imbalance of 8 million soles (2.1 million dollars) in the previous ticket office system with respect to the number of visitors to the citadel the ministry has reported.

The regional governor of Cusco, Werner Salcedo, has come forward to support the protests and rather blame the Government. “The sale of tickets has been draining the national treasury and the Decentralized Directorate of Culture, causing the loss of millions, and in the face of this we are witnesses of how the Ministry of Culture has been silent (…). “These are years of abandonment and carelessness in the management of software, and of having allowed human resources to fall into the arms of corruption.” Salcedo has proposed that the Cusco region itself create an application to take care of the service.

Since January 20, Joinnus assumed the Machu Picchu ticketing operations. However, given the wave of criticism, he has announced in the last few hours that he will request to advance the expiration date of his contract (which ends in August 2024) to make himself available for a new selection process. “We categorically reject the statements that indicate that this is a privatization process: Joinnus does not own, nor does it seek to be, any service associated with Machu Picchu. Our service focuses only on the outsourcing of ticket sales,” they explain.

While Joinnus has taken a step back to calm the waters, the protesters demand the resignation of the Minister of Culture, Leslie Urteaga, against whom two motions of interpellation by a group of congressmen weigh. According to a report from the Peruvian Institute of Economics (IPE), in the third quarter of 2023, the accumulated flow of tourists to Machu Picchu fell by 8% and losses would be around 460 million soles (124 million dollars).

