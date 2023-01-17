“I’m sorry for what happened on January 8, it’s an incredible thing, unfortunately”: former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro breaks the silence after the assault by his supporters on the capital’s buildings of power, and distances himself as seen on television.

The far-right leader is in fact in Florida, where he moved last December 30 to avoid Lula’s inauguration ceremony, and has witnessed from afar the clashes that have endangered democracy in the country.

Quoted from site of information MetropolesBolsonaro also acknowledged that the government “made mistakes”, but that it still managed to bring “several results”, speaking to some supporters who arrived in front of his residence.

“Some mistakes are also made at home – he added ironically – let alone in the government. But at home we know who is responsible. It’s always us, the husbands.”

The former president is under investigation for having “instigated” and for having been the “intellectual author” of the assault on institutional buildings: this is the thesis of the prosecutors, who obtained the go-ahead for the investigation last Friday by the Brazilian Supreme Court .

On that occasion, Bolsonaro replied with a statement from his lawyer which states that the former president “has always repudiated any type of illegal and criminal act” and has always been a “defender of democracy”.

In the home of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, a draft decree was found in which the result of the elections won by Lula in October was supposed to be overturned.

Meanwhile, the executive of the Federal District of Brasilia, Celina Leao, who became interim governor after the suspension of the Bolsonarista Ibaneis Rochas under investigation for suspected connivance in the attack, has announced that Brasilia will double the number of police officers in the square of the Three Powers , in order to strengthen security in an area that has been rediscovered as easily permeable.