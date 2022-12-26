First responders initially hypothesized that up to 10 people may have been buried based on video from a witness’ mobile phone showing the group near an avalanche that covered 500 meters of track near the 2,700-meter (8,900-foot) Tretkopf mountain, according to the report. As reported by the police in the Vorarlberg region in a statement.

A partially buried man was rescued with severe injuries, and 200 rescuers were deployed to search for more at the site of the avalanche.

And the police confirmed that it was found that many people in the video clip escaped and descended from the mountain to the valley without reporting what happened to them, and it took hours to track everyone down, and three people were slightly injured.

The search was continuing on Monday to confirm this, but the police said that “according to the current state of information, it can be assumed that there are no more missing persons.”

The avalanche came after days of heavy snowfall, followed by warm weather on Christmas Day, and the mountain rescue service rated the avalanche risk as high.

And the German news agency reported that the head of tourism in the regions of Zuiris and Lech am Arlberg, Hermann Fischer, said that the avalanche occurred despite the use of explosives in that region to reduce the risks, while the police reported that they would investigate how the accident occurred.