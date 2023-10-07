Fifty years after the beginning of the so-called Yom Kippur War, the most important holiday of the Jews, the Israeli population woke up today, startled by a new invasion, coming this time not from a colossal alliance of Arab countries but from a tiny portion of Palestinian land: the Gaza Strip.

The first conclusion, according to the ABC newspaper, which produced the audacious maneuver of the Hamas terrorist group, which governs inside the Strip, is the stupor at the monumental failure of Israeli Intelligence, which failed to warn and prevent a plan of large-scale attack that no doubt took months of preparation.

One of the reasons that, in a certain way, could explain the negligence of one of the most sophisticated spy services in the world is the battle that, for months, has been raging inside Israel over the project to reform the Justice of the Prime Minister Netanyahu. Thousands of reservists – who have been urgently called up today – have been threatening the Government since the summer to abandon their tasks if it does not withdraw its project; Among them are experts in Intelligence, cyberwarfare and members of elite units. Hamas has known how to choose that moment of weakness to develop its plans without being warned.

Calculated date



The date of the attack has also been calculated. The war that began fifty years ago today brought together the great Arab nations, in a new attempt to crush the Jewish State. Since then it has rained a lot. Palestinians today watch in despair as, one after another, the countries that once waged war on the Israelis to defend their rights are sealing peace. And they turn their backs on them. The last link is Saudi Arabia, which is about to recognize the State of Israel.

The Palestinian authority of Mahmoud Abbas, who does not rule in Gaza, continues to try diplomatic means. But the fundamentalists of Hamas believe that only war and terror can, in the long run, break Israel, and they have unleashed a wave of violence that will only bring tears and desolation to both sides.