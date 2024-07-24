Straight

While Spain was up to its neck in the water in its match against Uzbekistan, the first incredible scene of the Games was taking place in the Argentina-Morocco match played at the same time in Saint-Étienne. What seemed to have ended with a 2-2 after the Argentine equaliser in the 106th minute, it turned out that two hours later that goal was disallowed after the referee reviewed it on the VAR monitor with the stadium already empty.

The team coached by Javier Mascherano celebrated the equaliser 24 seconds after the 15 minutes that the referee had given for extra time had gone by. At the fourth attempt, in the midst of an Argentine attack, Cristian Medina scored and tied the score at two. Or so it seemed. At the moment of the celebration, Moroccan fans invaded the pitch, according to the newspaper Oléand in an image broadcast by Eurosport you can also see how a firecracker fell next to the Albiceleste bench.

At first, the match seemed to have ended 2-2. But no: it was neither over nor 2-2. It was just suspended by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg due to the incidents. The players of both teams retreated to the changing rooms. It remained for the VAR scanner to review the validity of the goal. And that happened two hours later, with the players of both teams back on the pitch and the stands of the Geoffroy-Guichard completely deserted.

With everyone already on the pitch and in silence, the school made the classic signal to go to the VAR monitor to check if everything had been correct in the action of the equaliser or, as it had already started to circulate, an offside had occurred. And so it was. An illegal position by Bruno Amione cancelled out Medina’s goal. The Swedish referee, as protocol dictates, announced it over the loudspeaker, although there was no one in the stands.

Three more minutes were played to put the icing on the cake of a bizarre scene caused by the incidents of the African fans, who were the absolute majority in the stands of Saint-Étienne. The Argentine press had no choice but to evoke the book The longest penalty in the worldby Osvaldo Soriano.

“They broke into our training to rob us”

“It was the biggest circus I have ever seen in my life,” Javier Mascherano summed up. “The match was suspended for security reasons. At no point did they tell us about the review. In fact, the official Games website put the score at 2-2. Then, when we had no news at the hour, we started to notice things. The referee never gave us any explanations,” the coach complained, who also referred to robberies at the delegation. “Yesterday they broke into our training session to rob us. Almada is missing a watch and rings. They ask us for credentials for everything, but then these things happen. They invaded the field seven times and then threw firecrackers at us. The second or third time they have to make a decision. They told us it was over with a two-all draw,” he assured TyC Sports.

Captain Nicolas Otamendi described it as “a historic embarrassment”. “Morocco didn’t want to play and neither did we. We waited an hour and 40 minutes, but nobody said anything to us. It makes you feel helpless because it’s the Olympic Games.” Even Leo Messi spoke out from afar about what happened: “Unbelievable,” he wrote on social media.

The unprecedented ending left Argentina wanting more, as they were losing 0-2 at the start of the second half after goals from Rahimi in the first half’s extra time and in the 51st minute, from a penalty. The appearance of Giuliano Simeone, the son of the Atlético coach, immediately after conceding the second goal stirred up the Albiceleste. He was the author of the 1-2 in the 68th minute. But that was as far as Mascherano’s group went. They celebrated the 2-2 and two hours later the score was 0-0 in an image that was broadcast around the world.

