Culiacán, Sinaloa.- An afternoon full of joy was lived by Miguel Arturo Camacho Gastélum when he was partying for his first year of life. Special reason why his mother, Mayte Carolina Gastélum Salazar, prepared this surprise party for him.

Event in which only the closest relatives of the baby were gathered. Among them his grandparents, Adela Salazar Gastélum, Miguel Ángel Gastélum Salazar, Joel Camacho and Andrea Camacho. His uncles, Isela Gastélum Salazar, Miguel Ángel Gastélum Salazar and Marcella Zulma Gastélum Salazar, as well as his cousins, Luzma Adelín López Gastélum, Nicol Román Gastélum, Alexánder Jiménez and Cristen Beltrán, along with other loved ones, were also present.

All gathered there to celebrate with one of his most beloved relatives this very special date for him. Meeting in which he had fun from start to finish and received various expressions of affection from each of his guests, including many kisses, hugs and cuddles to show him how much they love him.

And after blowing out the candle on his cake and making his first birthday wish, Miguel Arturo set out to open some of the gifts that his guests had brought especially for him. Being the first to brand new a car with which he had a lot of fun during the celebration held in Valle Mocorito. And among his other gifts, there were from all kinds of clothing, toys, cash and much more.

When the event ended poorly in the course of the afternoon, Miguel Arturo’s mother took it upon herself to thank each one of those gathered there for having attended her beloved son’s first birthday party, since without them there would be no it would have been the same.

Congratulations!