With all the volumes of the manga of Demon Slayer already published in English, VIZ Media and Simon & Schuster have teamed up to create an incredible collection with 23 volumes of the work that Koyoharu Gotōge built in four years.

This incredible package will be available on October 5, 2021. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official price for the collection, although considering the almost five thousand pages that are included in total, we doubt that it is something cheap.

As you could see, the collection has a couple of quite interesting illustrations, one of these being Tanjiro along with the rest of the pillars, something we saw in the last volume of the manga. Considering that in Mexico it has currently been published up to volume 16, there is still some time left before seeing a similar package in our country.

Via: Simon & Schuster