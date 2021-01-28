Around 3 million dollars are those that River invested in changing the face of the Monumental. The reopening is getting closer and closer and there are expectations in the fans. This week, Núñez’s club published new photos of the works in progress. “We hope to arrive for the debut of the team in the Maradona Cup”, the leaders are hopeful.

The new images already show the green of the latest generation hybrid grass, which is a small percentage of synthetic (artificial) and most of natural grass, which was installed in the Monumental.

The Antonio Vespucio Liberti will also have an aeration system at the level of the best stadiums in the world. In addition, the natural grass reinforced with fiber injection technology will allow more hours of use than a traditional court. Aeration technology will help root development and lead to the growth of healthier, stronger grass, with better quality for the game and with lower maintenance costs.

#RIVER | In addition to the playing field, in the Monumental stadium the bathrooms are being renovated – I spoke about it a few months ago – and gastronomic stands are being built in unused places. The new lawn? It would be ready in the last week of February. 📸 @RiverPlate pic.twitter.com/fUoYWr7Zp9 – Germán Balcarce (@GermanBalcarce) January 28, 2021

During these hours the work was transferred to the sectors of the stands. There will be new bathrooms in Belgrano and Centenario (low, medium and high) and all the bathrooms in Sívori and San Martín are being completely renovated. Gastronomic stands will also be inaugurated. “By taking advantage of old warehouses and unused areas, two covered gastronomy stands are being built in the Centenario, Sívori and Belgrano stands, replacing the old bars that were under stairs, which were out in the open and hindered the circulation of the fans“they communicated from the club.

Another important point is the new WiFi system that all the stands will have. The physical installation of equipment was carried out at the entrances to the Stadium, stands, circulation of boxes, parking lot, River Museum, confectionery and microstadium. In addition, renovations were carried out in the upper Centennial for better visibility and there were improvements in the sector for people who move in wheelchairs.

The last stage of this first part of the works in the Monumental It will culminate in the painting of much of the stadium.

The workers in River work against the clock. The new house is about to be inaugurated in late February or early March. The leaders trust that the Monumental it will be one of the most modern stadiums in South America. And the partners and fans, of course, are looking forward to it.