MotoGP increasingly global?

MotoGP could soon follow in the footsteps of Formula 1 also in the composition of the calendar. The two-wheel maxi-season (the most intense ever, with 42 races equally divided between GP and Sprint) currently consists of 12 European events and nine outside the Old Continent, but this relationship could soon change.

Dorna number one Carmelo Ezpeleta in fact, he admitted that the two-wheel world championship wants to look towards new horizons, especially outside Europe.

The words of Ezpeleta

“I don't think we will increase our presence in Europe much. We would like to consolidate our presence in the United States with an increasingly important Grand Prix, and try to expand into China, Asia And South America“, these are the words of Ezpeleta to his compatriots from Marca. “We would also be interested inAfrica if it had circuits. Basically, we go where we are interested and where the bike has the biggest market“.

Liberty Media's interest

The increasingly global scope of MotoGP would be consistent with the interest that Liberty Media is showing in acquiring the championship. Since holding the commercial rights to F1, the US company has increased its races in the Middle East (striking agreements with Jeddah and Lusail) and in the United States (which with the addition of Miami and Las Vegas now has three races).