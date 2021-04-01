The “Covid-19” vaccine administration center, which was opened by the Ajman Medical District in cooperation with the Ajman Free Zone, is finally witnessing an increasing turnout in the Chinese market.

The director of Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, said that the vaccine is provided free of charge to citizens and residents with the aim of preserving their safety and the safety of their families, and protecting society from health pests.

He confirmed the preparation of a full-service site in the Chinese market, and the provision of medical teams to give the vaccine to visitors and market workers.

In turn, the Director of the Primary Health Care Department in the Ajman Medical District, Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouki, stated that the number of those wishing to receive the vaccine is constantly increasing.

She indicated the importance of taking the vaccine, as it is considered the best safe solution to control the pandemic, adding that «the number of those who are vaccinated in the Chinese market center exceeds 400 people per day, and currently we have opened the way for everyone who wishes to take vaccination after we have come a long way in vaccinating workers in The Chinese market, and we receive those who wish to take the vaccine from two o’clock in the afternoon until ten in the evening, all days of the week, except on Friday.

Al-Marzouki said: “We invite those who wish to take the vaccine to go to the Chinese market center. We urge them to adhere to wearing the muzzle and to take precautionary measures to prevent the epidemic, according to the procedures followed in the emirate, because taking the vaccine does not mean not contracting the virus.

