Today, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of citizens working in the private sector, by the end of the semi-annual Emiratisation targets for private sector companies that employ 50 employees or more, has reached about 79,000, an increase of 57% compared to the numbers that were announced at the end of 2022. It reached 50,228 citizens.

The ministry revealed that about 17,000 companies in the private sector employ Emiratis, praising the efforts and commitment of companies to support the Emiratisation process, which is a priority for the UAE government.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, said: “The growth in the number of citizens working in the private sector reflects the effectiveness of the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation targets that have been implemented since the beginning of this year on a semi-annual basis, which constituted a strong impetus to the Emiratisation file and supported efforts aimed at accelerating the achievement of its goals.” And the sustainability of recruitment operations throughout the year, in light of the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council.

He added: “This growth demonstrates the awareness and commitment of the private sector to its responsibilities within the framework of partnership with the government in the Emiratisation file, according to a vision aimed at upgrading the UAE human development system, preparing Emirati human capital, empowering it in the private sector, supporting it and enhancing its competitiveness so that it participates effectively in the economic movement and in the development process of the country, which is considered The private sector is a major driver.

Al-Awar affirmed his confidence “in the ability of the private sector to continue achieving the required goals for Emiratisation, especially in light of the support provided by the Ministry and the “Nafes” program for companies to enable them to fulfill their established obligations.”

For her part, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to providing privileges to companies interacting with Emiratisation plans and programs through the Emiratisation Partners Club, which gives them discounts of up to 80% on service fees. The ministry “is working with its partners and through complementarity between legislation and initiatives to achieve its vision in making the labor market possible for Emirati cadres and attracting international competencies.”

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Aisha Belharfia, said: “More than 50,000 male and female citizens joined the private sector after the launch of the Nafes program in September 2021,” stressing that the overall growth in the number of citizens in the private sector confirms “the success of the” Nafes” program in partnership With the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in implementing plans and programs that aim to provide this sector with qualified Emirati cadres, enabling companies to fulfill their obligations in hiring citizens in accordance with Emiratisation goals, in parallel with providing all forms of support to Emirati cadres in order to enhance their competitiveness and attract them to work in the economic sectors in the country. .

It is noteworthy that the Saudization entitlements for the second half of the year 2023 require private sector companies that have 50 employees or more to achieve a growth in the localization of skilled jobs by 1%, and thus reach a total growth of 2% by the end of the year.