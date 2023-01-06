Due to the pandemic, as well as other factors, in recent years we have seen how various products have increased in price. This has not only been limited to objects of daily life, but also to video games, and if you thought that we would not see more increases, one analyst has pointed out that even xbox game pass will go up in price.

GamesIndsutry.biz recently shared a series of interviews with various analysts about what they expect from 2023. Here, Dr. Serkan Toto, an analyst working for Kantan Games, noted that it is very likely to see a price increase in games, consoles and subscription services, especially in the Microsoft sector, throughout the year. This was what he commented:

“Not all studios have raised prices to keep up with increased production and other costs in game development, but gamers will likely see prices rise in 2023. I think this trend will not only affect AAA releases, but also subscriptions and hardware, especially Microsoft.”

Let’s remember that the price of new Xbox games will go up to $70 this year, something that companies like Take-Two and Sony have implemented for a long time. While services like PlayStation Plus and Game Pass are yet to see an increase, it seems that this would be inevitable in 2023. Finally, the possibility of the Xbox Series X | S increasing in price is not ruled out, similar to what happened with the PS5 in various regions.

For his part, the analyst has pointed out that Nintendo will not carry out any type of price increase in its games, services and consoles, At least not yet. Instead, this is expected to happen once the Big N announces the successor to the Switch.

The price increase is inevitable. While it looks like Nintendo is the only company that won’t be a part of this, at least for the time being, the rest are on the way. It will be interesting to see how Game Pass fares once its cost of entry increases.

