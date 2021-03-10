WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that Crude stocks in the United States They rose last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell.

Crude stocks increased by 13.8 million barrels for the week ending on the fifth of March, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, an increase of 816,000 barrels.

The Information Department said that crude stocks at the delivery center in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 526 thousand barrels.

It added that crude consumption in refineries rose by 2.4 million barrels per day, while refinery operating rates increased by 13 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, while analysts in a Reuters poll expected them to decline by 3.5 million barrels.

The data showed stocks of distillates, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by 5.5 million barrels to 137.5 million barrels, compared to expectations for a decrease of 3.5 million barrels.

Net US crude oil imports decreased by 919,000 barrels per day.