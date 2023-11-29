Over the past week (from November 21 to November 27), retail diesel prices have increased in 58 regions of the Russian Federation, Izvestia calculated based on Rosstat data.

The highest jump was recorded in the Magadan region – by 4.79 rubles per liter, the Trans-Baikal Territory – by 1.12 rubles, the Amur region – by 98 kopecks, the Primorsky Territory – by 95 kopecks, Kamchatka – by 79 kopecks, Khakassia – by 70 kopecks, Irkutsk region – by 60 kopecks, Khabarovsk Territory – by 49 kopecks, Sakhalin region – by 47 kopecks.

In Moscow, according to the service, the increase was 6 kopecks, but according to the Moscow Fuel Association (MTA), at gas stations in the capital the average price of diesel fuel (DF) increased by 14 kopecks over the week.

In general, according to Rosstat, over the week (as of November 27), consumer prices increased by 0.3%, after growing by 0.1% a week earlier and remaining stable two weeks before that.

The average price of diesel fuel in the country as of November 27 was 64.26 rubles per liter (as of November 20 – 64.08 rubles).

Read more in the exclusive material of Izvestia:

It came out in a big way: in 58 regions of the Russian Federation, an increase in diesel prices was recorded