In the week of a Athletic champion, this column asks to start in the old San Mamés. The overdose of matches and the hodgepodge of tournaments clouds the future, the present of the Super Cup It’s rojiblanco, let’s throw down walls with the past. These days of January, the unforgettable visit of San Lorenzo to Spain in 1947, a soccer cyclone that left a trail of goals (including a 1-6 in Chamartin against the Spanish team, they only lost one game out of 10: against the Real Madrid) and an unforgettable anecdote, glossed by Patxo Unzueta. The “Come on, if they all play like Panizo“When he saw the crows play against Athletic (3-3), he made the game of the interior of Seville be perceived with new eyes.

It is true that it is written out of envy and that football is played (and judged: the universe in a letter) by comparison. As children, we were Dani, Quini, Santillana or Cashew in the attack of recess; When we grow up, we see the promises and we assimilate them to the idols we had. It is our soccer comfort zone. In that year 47 of the tour of the team of Pope Bergoglio and Viggo Mortensen, who swept Argentina was the River of a very young Di Stefano and what was left of The Machine. Relaño he discovered that Messi diestefanea because Don Alfred he moved around the field as he had seen his idol do, one of the greats of South American football of all time, perhaps the most forgotten: La Saeta Rubia, a total footballer, as Jose Manuel Moreno.

“Come on, if everyone is motivated like Athletic”, we would like to say to all of us who suffer for our team, that one (put the one you prefer) that so often lacks the cornet call of Villalibre. But in addition to that eternal envy for the character of the lions, these blue and white days I look for comparisons that rationalize my illusion with the new soccer player of my efforts. I make my list of short geniuses, I review grandpa’s goals Felipe Ribaudo and I am outraged that they do not value him as a Riqui Puig while I watch play Nico Melamed at Spanish. Then I see it clear: “Come on, if you play like SolsonaAnd I sing my alirón.