A common sign in an inclusive bathroom. Alberto Hernandez

At the end of July, a woman who defines herself as a Christian political scientist spread a video on your Tik Tok account where he angrily complains to officials of the Jorge Chávez International Airport, in Lima, about a sign at the entrance to the women’s bathroom where he says that “any person with a female identity” is allowed to enter. The video went viral, generating opposing positions: while a group supported the user, congratulating her for protecting the integrity of women, girls, and adolescents in the face of what they consider a serious threat, on the other shore activists and groups for trans rights maintain that the “worry” of the user, in reality, is one more case of transphobia.

“For them we are ‘men dressed as women’, we are not women. Therefore, they see us as men entering women’s restrooms. Furthermore, stereotypes, prejudices, and stigmas lead them to replicate the idea that, because of our transgender identity, there is something wrong with us. They associate sexual diversity with criminal sexual behavior, and they equate us with pedophiles and abusers, when we enter the women’s bathrooms in restaurants and shopping centers every day without any case of aggression or abuse on our part, ”explains the journalist and trans woman Gianna Camacho.

The case moved to the benches of Parliament. Those who showed their most feverish disagreement with the inclusive bathrooms were the congressmen from Renovación Popular, an ultra-conservative political party. Jorge Montoya sent a letter to the Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, requesting the immediate removal of the signs, arguing that “it can mislead men who, under the pretext of their personal approach, feel with identity feminine, making use and abuse of the so-called gender identity, putting at risk the sacred right to privacy that corresponds to women and girls”.

His fellow bench member, Alejandro Muñante, went further: he filed a complaint with the Crime Prevention Prosecutor’s Office against Juan José Salmón Balestra, general manager of the company Lima Airport Partners (LAP), the airport operating company, for “the imminent commission of crimes against life, body and health; against personal freedom; violation of privacy; violation of sexual freedom and offense to public modesty”. From the outset, LAP has defended its position, alleging that “inclusion and respect for diversity is one of our fundamental pillars as an international airport.”

Through its Communications Area, LAP provides a revealing piece of information that had not been considered in other journalistic articles: the inclusive signage in the men’s and women’s bathrooms was implemented on June 28, 2021, and not as recently as it could have been. be believed by the viral video. “In these almost more than two years later, we have not had any event related to cases of harassment of girls and women inside the airport bathrooms.” A forceful fact that brings down opinions and fears of any kind.

In addition, they emphasize that the signage is installed not only in the international boarding area, but also in national and international arrivals and mixed departure lounges. “Since 2020, we have a Sustainability Approach, which addresses Diversity and Inclusion transversally. The objective is to make the airport a safe space for all our passengers, users and collaborators”, they remark.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The National Commission against Discrimination (CONACOD), a body attached to the Ministry of Justice, issued a report stating that “the measure adopted by the company Lima Airport Partners has constitutional and international regulatory support. In this sense, it calls on the company, as well as all companies operating in Peru, to continue and expand their efforts to ensure that their activities respect and promote non-discrimination and equal treatment of all people, especially who belong to groups in a serious situation of vulnerability, such as transgender people”.

In the document they denounce that “some of the media have treated this news in a biased and negative way towards the trans population, based on prejudices” for which they remind the directors of said media “of their obligation to act with due diligence in human rights”. Sofía Carrillo, an Afro-feminist journalist and specialist in sexual and reproductive rights, remarks that “it cannot be guaranteed that trans women are a danger because of their gender identity.” “The evidence tells us that girls are in danger, even in their closest surroundings, in their family environment, and we have to talk about that in all spaces. The high numbers of sexual violations of girls and the great impunity that exists, make us realize that our eyes must be on prevention and sanction work, since those who rape and violate girls are not trans women, but cisgender and heterosexual men ” , he emphasizes.

Last week, the Féminas Perú collective that groups trans women went to the Public Ministry in Lima, where they filed a formal complaint against Olga Izquierdo, the user who sparked the controversy. “Trans women are not dangerous, we are in danger,” her banners read. A couple of days ago, the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Transportation Infrastructure for Public Use (Ositran) asked Lima Airport Partners to withdraw the signs for “having generated confusion among users.” “We are respectful of gender identity and we are against any act of discrimination,” they clarified. The operating company of the Jorge Chávez airport has not yet commented on the matter, but they insist on their position: nothing happened in two years.

Capture of the viral video on TikTok. Photo: RR H.H. | Video: RR H.H.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.