In just three days, the Facebook group ‘Boykot Ver Fra US’ (Boicot to American products, in Danish)has gathered about 50,000 followers in a country like Denmark that has less than 6 million inhabitants. Its founder, bo … Albertus, says he created the group for “pure helplessness” and welcomes any user from other countries to participate. “It is more than clear that it is an unpresentable guy (in reference to Donald Trump) and that only one language, that of money, so it seemed to me that this is the only effective way to understand what Europeans have to say,” he explains.

When Trump declared his intentions to become Greenland, he stopped entering American fast food restaurants. Then, according to friends, he decided Do not buy some shoes from your favorite brand. “But when we have seen Zelensky’s video in the White House, we feel the need to support him in some way,” adds Anika, a member of the group since last weekend.

In his declaration of intentions, Bo Albertus expresses his discontent for the contradiction of launching the initiative in a social network owned by the American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who seems to be in tune with Trump lately. But on the other hand he is glad to be attacking with his own weapons and is convinced of the boycott power to make strength.

The publication went viral in Denmark. “Individual actions can have an impact if they are part of an organized context or if they are disseminated through social networks,” explains Magnus Boström professor at the University of Örebro who investigates the social and political influence of consumer behavior and believes that the boycott can become effective if it is “internationalized, generalized and sustained in time.”

The group shares information and tricks about How to make the purchase without sending money to the United Stateswith schemes of the property structure and brands of the large US companies that distribute their products in Europe and with advice for replace those purchases with other European brands that offer more or less the same product. In addition, a sensitization content is disseminated against the effects of Trump’s policies in the European way of life.

Tagged to promote European products

In neighboring Norway, this tendency to get away from American products It has reached the supermarket chains. The Salling Group, which operates the Føtex, Bilka and Netto supermarket chains, is responding to the increasingly numerous consultations of its customers who want to avoid the products of the United States clearly labeling European products with a black star on the price label. This has been announced by his CEO, Anders Hagh, through the LinkedIn network.

Its competitors will not follow this initiative for the moment. “We are checking what we can label so that customers can easily guide themselves about the origin of our products and, therefore, also about whether they are Europeans or not,” he replies from the COOP group, behind chains such as Superbrugsen and 365Discount. Dagrofa, which brings together Meny, Spar and Min Købmand, considers EU labeling.

“This goes beyond the purchase of the supermarket,” says Bo albertus, embarked on a cultural crusade, more than commercial, which has taken him to also cancel your Netflix account.

In Sweden, a survey has revealed that almost four out of five respondents could avoid American products in their daily lives. 78% of Swedes say they would be willing to join a boycott. Young women, in particular, and more than 90% of young Swedes between 18 and 34 years old They no longer want to buy United States products. Jannike Kohinor, another Swedish activist, recalls the drop in sales in Europe of Tesla, of Elon Musk, 45% in the month of January, and insists that “we want people to open their eyes to the incredibly dependent that we are from US goods and technology.”