The British newspaper, “The Sun”, reported, on Friday, that the passengers of a boat were sailing in the Ghag River in the state of Uttar Pradesh, north India, when he heard a baby screaming.

Passenger Gulu Choudhury said the 21-day-old baby was discovered on June 14, wrapped in a red scarf in a box decorated with images of Hindu deities.

The footage shows the moments when the box was pulled out of the river water and opened by Chaudhry, while a crowd of people were around him.

The man carried the baby in his hands and took her to the hospital, while local reports said that the baby’s condition was good.

She is later due to be transferred to a social care home, while the state government has confirmed that it will cover the costs of taking care of the child.

Chaudhry told reporters after the story spread widely that others who heard the girl’s screams simply ignored her.

“But I rushed to save her, and when I opened the wooden box, I found her.”

For his noble behaviour, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, said he will be rewarded with a new home and government benefits.

Local police said the box contained a zodiac card containing the time and date of her birth.

Officials continue to investigate how the boy got into the river.

Although the abandonment of a girl because of her gender has not been confirmed, the indications are that female infanticide rates in India are among the highest in the world.