Jerusalem Post: Shooting was heard near the nuclear facility in the Israeli Dimona

An incident occurred at the Israeli Nuclear Research Center in Dimona. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported this on Wednesday, October 11, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to the publication, a “security incident” occurred at a facility in Dimona in southern Israel. It was noted that the nature of the incident is still unclear.

Later, the Terror Alarm account in X reported that the incident was not related to missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

At the same time, The Macro Story, citing a Channel 13 reporter in X claims that a shot was heard in the area of ​​the facility, plant employees were asked to close the facility.

Hezbollah threats

At the same time, it previously threatened to attack nuclear facilities in Dimona in its Telegram-channel Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Half an hour before The Jerusalem Post reported, Israeli authorities announced an invasion of the country’s airspace from Lebanon, but later the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) TelegramThe channel denied this message.

Secret object with plutonium

Back in 2021, the Associated Press (AP), based on satellite images of the area, claimed that Israel was building a large nuclear facility in the Negev desert near the city of Dimona.

The images show a pit “the size of a football field” and several storeys deep. It is assumed that digging began in early 2019. Next to the pit is a center where, according to the agency, there is a reactor and underground laboratories in which plutonium is produced for Israel’s nuclear program.

The agency noted that the purpose of the facility is not known for certain, but construction could become the largest at this site in recent decades. Israeli authorities declined to comment on the data received.

Israel is considered one of nine nuclear powers, but the country itself does not officially deny or confirm the presence of nuclear weapons. It is not known for certain that Israel has conducted nuclear weapons tests. According to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute, Israel may have about 80 nuclear warheads.