Next April 8, 2024, Mexico will witness one of the most overwhelming astronomical phenomena of the year, this is the Total Solar Eclipse that will darken a strip of the country, and that will be mostly noticeable in northern states. Although Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is emerging as one of the best places to witness this astronomical event, according to NASA, Durango also emerges as one of the privileged sites for this event.

While NASA will document the total solar eclipse in April, in the municipality of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Durango will have its epicenter for observation in the Jagüey volcano as its main attraction. It should be noted that this site has a viewpoint and that due to its inactivity, it is a relevant point for observation.

In the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, the eclipse will have its maximum point at 11:07:31 with a duration of 4m 17.4 seconds, contrary to Durango which It will be at 12:12:10 with a total duration of 3m 46.1s. Nearby, Nayarit (María Madre) will see the maximum point of the eclipse at 11:04:56 with an approximate duration of 2m 36s, this if weather conditions allow it.

Located in the municipality of Canatlán, the Jagüey volcano stands as an imposing natural monument that offers privileged conditions to contemplate the eclipse in its entirety. This volcano becomes a ideal observatory for amateur astronomers and experts alike, although the scientific community of the US space agency, and other institutions, will focus on other areas.

The Jagüey volcano, located in Durango, Mexico, is emerging as a privileged destination to witness the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo: Google Maps.

The relevance of the Jagüey volcano lies in its geographical location, it is located in the state of Durango, in the central-northern part of Mexico, this inactive colossus is located in a region with little light pollution and a clear sky, which guarantees optimal visibility during the eclipse. Its latitude close to the Tropic of Cancer It also plays a fundamental role, allowing a clear and direct visualization of the phenomenon.

Jagüey Volcano is a site of legends and hiking in Durango

The Jagüey volcano, located in the municipality of Canatlán, Durango, stands out as one of the most privileged places to witness the Total Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024. This imposing volcano, although currently inactive, has a fascinating geological history which makes it a point of interest for both scientists and visitors.

Although inactive and with no record of recent eruptions, this majestic volcano offers ideal conditions for astronomical observation. Photo: Google Maps.

Unlike other volcanoes in the region that have experienced eruptive activity in the past, The Jagüey volcano does not record any known eruption in its history. Its last volcanic activity is believed to have occurred thousands of years ago, making it a completely dormant volcano.

The absence of recent volcanic activity has allowed the area around the Jagüey volcano to be safe for people to enter. While it is recommended to take precautions when exploring any mountainous area, there are no specific restrictions prohibiting access to the volcano. In fact, many hikers and nature lovers enjoy the opportunity to ascend to the top of the volcano to enjoy its stunning panoramic views.

The Jagüey volcano is located in a region of great natural beauty, with lush vegetation and diverse fauna that make it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Hiking, bird watching and nature photography are some of the activities that can be enjoyed around the volcano.

Its open and safe access allows hikers to enjoy its landscapes while preparing to witness a unique celestial event. Photo: Google Maps.

This inactive volcano is even a source of local legends, as many curious people They claim to have seen UFOs flying over itand even others point out that extraterrestrial contact happens here.

Although Mazatlán stands out as an excellent place to see the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 according to what was reported by NASA, Durango, with its emblematic Jagüey volcano, will not be left behind and many astronomy lovers will surely come. until here next April 8th to witness the eclipse of the year.