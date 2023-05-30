After the festive hangover on Sunday due to the results of the regional and municipal elections, the leaders of Vox in the Region of Murcia took advantage of Monday to begin to gauge the importance of the representative weight harvested, as well as to begin the study of the strategies when it comes to positioning themselves in the future negotiations for the formation of the regional government and the town halls. It remains to be seen if the strong impulse obtained will serve them or not to translate it into real power in the institutions. But what is undoubted is that, one way or another, the dialogue that opens between Vox and PP will have to take into account that the sufficient majority of the popular in the Regional Assembly will not magically become absolute. and for free, as the top leaders of the party founded by Santiago Abascal have maintained throughout the electoral campaign. Above all, because the 17.7% of votes obtained gives it a certain strength. Although the PP, with its enormous growth, can limit the order that they can launch.

All in all, its potential is especially exhibited in comparison with the percentages that Vox has had in other Spanish autonomous communities, where it has also grown a lot to reach high levels, although they are undoubtedly below its level of penetration in Murcian territory. Thus, it surpasses by almost four points the next territory with the greatest weight in the formation, the Balearic Islands, with 13.9%.

And it is that it is demonstrated in each successive appointment at the polls throughout these last years that the Murcian land seems fertile for the ideas and political principles defended by the formation led in the Region, José Ángel Antelo. Hence, internally, they fully trust in repeating another great result in the new elections scheduled to renew the Congress of Deputies and the Senate for Sunday, July 23, after the announcement by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez,

THE KEYS

MUNICIPAL POWER

Apart from the weight of the 9 regional deputies to give more stability to the regional government, Vox can be key in fifteen town halls

STRATEGY

The Vox leadership is clear that the policies that are undertaken throughout the Community must openly reflect the ideas of its voters

MOVEMENTS

For the moment, a date for the start of the contacts has not been disclosed, and in fact the party chose yesterday to remain silent.

After Murcia and the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha (12.83%) appears as the third region in the country with the highest weight of Vox votes, just ahead of Comunidad Valenciana (12.4%), Aragón (11.3% ), Cantabria (11.1%) and Asturias (10.1%). Below a share of support of less than two digits, from highest to lowest, are Extremadura (8.12%), Canarias (7.85%), La Rioja (7.6%) Madrid (7.31%) –more weighed down by the overwhelming dominance of the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso– and, finally, Navarra, with 4.28%. However, there has been a jump in all cases, although somewhat lower in the latter.

Rural world and transversality



A first analysis confirms the greatest strength of those of Abascal in autonomies with a significant presence of the agricultural sector and the rural world, as is the case of the Region, among others of those mentioned. In any case, at the internal level of the organization it is insisted that true success lies in transversality and the ability to reach different segments of society, based on conservative values.

Returning to what happens from now on, the position of Vox will be decisive when it comes to deciding, likewise, the municipal governments in favor of the PP in cities as important as Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura, in the event that they raise alternative proposals from the formations of the left.

“We have defeated the left” was the main message that Antelo sent to his team in his first assessment of results

In fact, by not decanting in favor of candidates who compete with the most voted list of the popular ones, they would facilitate their coming to local power. And a similar situation also occurs in municipalities with a significant population weight, such as Yecla, Jumilla, Cieza, Totana, Torre Pacheco and San Pedro del Pinatar, as well as in others such as Las Torres de Cotillas, Fuente Álamo, Puerto Lumbreras and La Unión. .

In addition, Vox could also promote PP mayors, if there are no PSOE agreements with other independent formations in several more nuclei such as Alhama de Murcia, Cehegín and Abarán. Hence the importance that the municipal weight of the party can have when playing a global negotiation card in the Community as a whole.

For this reason, apart from going from 4 to 9 deputies in the Regional Assembly, it has managed to grow from 35 to 80 councilors in all the town halls. Based on these data, he was very forceful in warning that “now it is time to sit down and negotiate, defeat the socialist policies one by one and make the alternative a reality.” Although for the moment it has not transpired that a specific date has been set to start the contacts. In fact, from the Murcian leadership of Vox they chose yesterday not to make any assessment and refer to Abascal’s statements in Madrid.

From Vox they consider that it is not yet the time to talk about the specific points that would have to be achieved to agree

“We have defeated the left.” It was the message that Antelo wanted to make clear on the same electoral night on Sunday, after confirming that he had doubled his weight both at the level of regional elections and in municipal representatives.

Meanwhile, the regional leadership of the party has fully assumed that the policies that are undertaken in the whole of Murcia must openly reflect the ideas of their voters, while maintaining that this is not the time for now to talk about specific positions or political initiatives that would have to be agreed with the PP, whom from the outset they have considered the only party with which they can get along despite their differences.

In this sense, Vox’s position is to reach out to start a negotiation with the Popular Party “in which the ideas that we have defended throughout the campaign and that are clearly known to everyone are reflected”, as indicated by the candidate for the Community on Sunday.

“A new and exciting stage begins for Vox that we face with the greatest responsibility and seriousness,” Antelo claimed before his own, among whom were practically all the members of the list who have won a seat in the Assembly with him. Specifically, his number 2, María José Ruiz Díaz; Alberto Garre, former president of the Region of Murcia (3), Rubén Martínez Alpañez (4), Virgina Martínez García (5), Antonio Martínez Nieto (6), Pascual Salvador Hernández (7), Eugenia Sánchez Pérez (8) and Ignacio Arcas Cuartero (9), the youngest of all.

The Ley del Mar Menor is the red line that can further complicate the agreement

The red line of the Ley del Mar Menor will be at the center of the debate that the negotiating delegations of PP and Vox will have to face shortly to promote dialogue with a view to reaching an agreement that facilitates the formation of institutional powers in the Region of Murcia, after the resounding victories of both formations in the elections on Sunday. An issue that is a priority on the agenda of the party chaired by José Ángel Antelo, as they have continuously exposed.

A fact that does not happen in the same way in the popular ranks, since in their cases they were in charge of supporting it in the Regional Assembly, together with the votes in favor of PSOE and Ciudadanos (Cs). A regulation that was proposed with the aim of better safeguarding the lagoon, by extending, for example, from 500 to 1,500 meters the prohibition of using chemical fertilizers, betting on developing ecological, sustainable and precision agriculture, which avoids runoff that can flow into its waters. Likewise, this pioneering legal framework grants the legal personality attributed for a more effective defense of the ecosystem.

To the direct messages that have been launched from Vox throughout the campaign where they insisted that their fundamental objective is to repeal the current Law and develop another type of regulation, in the Popular Party of the Region they have chosen not to enter the rag .

In the defense of the field, the demand for the implementation of the National Hydrological Plan is also prioritized

In this sense, regarding the agri-food sector, the MEP and national spokesman for Vox himself, Jorge Buxadé, during his speech at the rally held on the 25th in Alcantarilla, criticized the fact that “our field has been persecuted to exhaustion.” An aspect that the regional leaders of the formation have not let go of in the events in which they have participated.

“We are going to make a law that really takes care of the Mar Menor, and really punishes its polluting agents, which are the riverside municipalities,” said Buxadé, while adding that “criminalizing our countryside is criminalizing the Region of Murcia.”

“Royal Change”



Precisely, Antelo recalled on election night that “the motto of our campaign has been safe voting” and, therefore, “all those who have trusted us can rest assured that we will negotiate to ensure a real change in the policies of our region”, arguing that “we are going to recover the Mar Menor and we are going to recover our countryside”, he added. And it is that they emphasize that their care is compatible with the economic development of the environment.

In relation to the countryside, the national president Santiago Abascal during his rally in Cartagena also showed himself as a firm defender of the implementation of a National Hydrological Plan (PHN), and it is that Vox has always allied in its policy with the defense of transfers for the interconnection between basins in Spain.