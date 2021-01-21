The 72 tennis players who comply with strict quarantines in hotels before the start of the Australian Open because they coincided with a positive case of Covid-19 in their planes, among which is the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, will not benefit from “any regime of favor ”to train, Australian health authorities announced Monday. So things, and without signs of less severe measures being adopted, each tennis player faces the ‘confinement’ in their own way.

Carlos Alcaraz is managing as best he can to be able to train, as he himself is in charge of showing in videos that he posts on social networks. If on Monday he said on his Instagram account that we will have to manage as everyone can, “on Tuesday he proved it with facts and could be seen in his hotel room doing exercises with elastic bands to tone, strengthen and stretch muscles.

Yesterday the tennis player from El Palmar was seen with a racket in hand. He placed the mattress of his bed against one of the walls of the room and threw the balls against this improvised ‘sparring’, as you can see a video that he himself spread on social networks. «I try to carry out the confinement in the best possible way, adapting to the circumstances. I do some physical preparation and little else; there is little room “, wrote the Murcian player on Twitter.

Alcaraz is not the only player who shows his daily life on social networks. The world number twelve, Belinda Bencic, released a video where she tries to train her two-handed backhand against a window at her hotel. “The surface is not good, but that does not bother me,” he tweeted.

Instead of working with the tennis ball, a player was photographed in his hotel window lifting weights.

Likewise, several players used social networks to complain about the quality of the food in their hotel, in the image of Fabio Fognini, Pablo Carreño, Corentin Moutet and Marco Cecchinato. Others preferred to avoid the diet “quarantine menu” and opted to order dishes to their liking. The world number 28, Benoit Paire, and Damis Dzumhur, 118 in the ranking, who between the two have won more than 10 million dollars in prizes, showed photos of the restaurant in which they had set their sights: McDonald’s.

A mouse in the room



Unlike the other players, Kazakh Yulia Putintseva is not alone in her room. The world number 187 posted a video of a mouse running in her hotel room and tweeted that her request for a change had been rejected due to strict quarantine measures.

He reproached the authorities, who have chosen the hotels, of being responsible for the presence of this animal. “They haven’t put me in the cutest hotel like the other players!” He wrote. When some quarantined players talked about their new diet and training program, others did not hide their anger. Austrian Philipp Oswald called the two weeks of isolation “crazy.”