The Peruvian presidential candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori in the Plaza de Armas, this Saturday in Chota (Peru), a small town 960 kilometers from Lima, the capital. STRINGER / Reuters

The two Peruvian candidates for the elections held an impromptu debate this Saturday in Chota, a small municipality of 45,000 inhabitants in one of the poorest regions of Peru, more than 900 kilometers from Lima, the capital. The politicians had challenged each other 24 hours before, so the event could not be organized by the electoral authority and was moderated by local journalists. The rural teacher Pedro Castillo, leader in the polls, received Keiko Fujimori on his land, who appeared dressed in the soccer team jersey. Both of them took on corruption cases and disagreed on central issues, but the debate is unlikely to serve to change the voting intention of Peruvians. More than anything, the appointment had a symbolic character due to its location.

According to a poll released Thursday night by the company Datum Internacional, the conservative Keiko has 34% of the intention to vote, while her opponent, the radical leftist, has 44%. Those ten points away might seem insurmountable at this point in the campaign, but it turns out that 40% of those surveyed are still undecided. So it is understood that Keiko took a risk, after all, she is second and needs to reverse the situation, and will go head-to-head on a fertile ground for Castillo.

The assistants of the town of Chota during the debate. STRINGER / Reuters

The province of Chota is the cradle of the Cajamarca rondas, a self-managed peasant organization created in the mid-1970s to defend itself against cattle thieves. In addition, Chota appears in national history as one of the towns that declared its independence from the Spanish in January 1821, before Lima.

During the years of the violence of the Shining Path terrorist group (1980-2000), the rounds were the containment so that the subversives did not enter Cajamarca. Castillo, also having been born in the town of Puña -in Chota- is a rural teacher in that province and was a patrol leader during his youth.

Fujimori and Castillo debated in the Chota main square on five topics: the management of the pandemic, education, reactivation of the economy, fight against crime and corruption. The police officers, by agreement of the representatives of the Fujimori Popular Force and the leftist Peru Libre, only allowed a total of 400 people to enter the plaza, in addition to journalists.

Master Pedro Castillo, upon arrival in Chota. Francisco Vigo / AP

Castillo, who, like Fujimori, opposes abortion and equal marriage, struck the hardest blows at her adversary due to her status as a defendant for crimes of money laundering, criminal organization and obstruction of justice. The Prosecutor’s Office requested in March 30 years in prison against the eldest daughter of the autocrat Alberto Fujimori for having received millionaire contributions, supposedly from the Brazilian Odebrecht and the main Peruvian financial group, who did not declare to the electoral authorities in his campaigns for the presidency in 2011 and 2016.

Fujimori, who has received support from the right, even from historical critics of his family, as he lashed out at Castillo when she offered to improve the working conditions of teachers, “but not for those who ask for union permission and leave students abandoned”, he questioned. His rival replied: “Some of us ask for work permission to be candidates, others ask for judicial permission.” The conservative faces the process before the justice with probation and travels to proselytizing activities with the authorization of a judge.

The leader of Fuerza Popular questioned Castillo because the president of the political group for which he is running, Vladimir Cerrón, was sentenced to four years in suspended prison for corruption when he was governor of the Junín region. But Castillo attacked: “in our government no corrupt person will pass because they are like the hen, that ‘even if you burn its beak, it continues to eat the eggs.’ We will recover the 6,000 million dollars from corruption ”, he offered in reference to the amount of embezzlement during the regime of the candidate’s father, in the 1990s.

Keiko arrives in Chota to participate in the presidential debate this Saturday. Francisco Vigo / AP

