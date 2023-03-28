Al Jalila Foundation, the charitable organization specialized in the field of health care, announced a set of non-fungible symbols (NFT), under the name “Fingerprint on the forehead of humanity”, to be the first charitable organization in the UAE to launch such a group, whose idea goes back to Emirati artist Maysoon Al righteous.

Al Jalila Foundation stated that the launch of this group comes with the aim of raising awareness and motivating the community to contribute the necessary donations to support patients suffering from life-threatening diseases within the country. The set includes five non-fungible tokens, each in the shape of a letter.

The creative Maysoon Al Saleh was inspired by the idea of ​​symbols from the wall of “Rashid bin Saeed’s fingerprint” that was allocated by the Al Jalila Foundation to honor the names of the donors, leaving an imprint on each wax seal that adorns the letters, in reference to the lasting positive impact that every individual can leave in his society.

Each symbol of the “Fingerprint on the Forehead of Humanity” group is distinguished by a color that indicates a specific issue, such as: cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, psychological and mental health, and obesity.

All proceeds from the tokens are dedicated to supporting Al Jalila Foundation, where everyone who owns one of these tokens has the opportunity to leave a legacy and positive impact on society – token after token.

The set of non-fungible tokens was launched as part of the ArtsDau Festival, the first cultural festival of its kind that celebrates digital art and Internet culture, and brings together a group of global experts and industry leaders, organized by the ArtsDau Foundation, which represents the largest third-generation community. of Web3 Networks in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai. The set of non-fungible tokens is available on the OpenSea marketplace in Ethereum and on the ftNFT store in AED.

Dr. Amer Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the Al Jalila Foundation, said: “In line with the Dubai Metaverse strategy, which aims to transform Dubai into a global center for the metaverse community, we are honored to be the first healthcare charitable organization in the UAE to accept donations in cryptocurrency, to bridge between fiat and digital currencies. Issuing our first set of non-fungible tokens, the goal is to encourage donors to make a positive impact on patients. This initiative comes as part of our continuous efforts to promote innovation in all of our fundraising channels, and to make it easier for donors who wish to support our healthcare programs from all over the world.”

It is indicated that “non-fungible code” means something that is unique and cannot be replaced, and each non-fungible code contains a digital signature that makes each code unique from the other, and non-fungible codes represent digital assets and can be images, videos or audio files or any other digital format. Examples of NFTs include artwork, comic books, sports collectibles, games, and more. Non-fungible tokens have a value that is determined by the market – that is, by supply and demand – and can be bought and sold in the same way that physical assets can be bought and sold.

