Sunday, December 24, 2023, 09:52



A spectacular fireball crossed practically the entire Spanish geography this Saturday afternoon, including the Region of Murcia and the Vega Baja of Orihuela, from where hundreds of witnesses could see how it crossed the sky for around five seconds.

This superbolide, brighter than the Moon itself, as explained by the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE), has a cometary origin and, despite the spectacular nature of the fireball, “it died out at high altitude without producing meteorites,” he said. ICE professor Josep Trigo.

These types of phenomena are relatively common and it is not difficult to see fireballs crossing the sky from the Iberian Peninsula. This Saturday's had a greenish hue, which gave it more spectacularity, as a halo of this color crossed the already dark sky. According to Dr. Jaime Izquierdo of the Observatory of the Faculty of Physical Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid, this peculiar tonality is characteristic of the “ablation of the mafic silicates that dominate the cometary aggregates.”

According to the data managed by ICE, it is very likely that the origin of this meteorite is found in Alpha Líncida, a constellation in the northern hemisphere discovered in the 18th century. The origin of the name, despite the brightness emitted by the ball that crossed the country last night, is due to the low luminosity that its stars have, which means that you have to have a lynx's eyesight to be able to appreciate it. The orange giant Alpha Lyncis is the brightest star in this constellation.