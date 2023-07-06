An impressive downpour of water and hail surprised the inhabitants of Zaragoza this Thursday afternoon, forcing the interruption of the tram service for more than an hour and causing various cuts throughout the city. In addition, numerous cars were swept away by the rains and numerous streets in the Aragonese capital were flooded. Images of various users who had to get on the roofs of their vehicles to avoid being swept away by the flood quickly began to circulate on social networks. Urban buses were also affected by the large amounts of water accumulated on the main roads.

Five autonomous communities will have warnings this Friday due to the risk of heat, rain, storms or coastal phenomena, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). Specifically, they will have a yellow warning for storms with hail and strong gusts of wind, as well as for rains that may leave more than 15 liters per square meter in Álava, Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa, Navarra, Huesca and Zaragoza. In addition, the risk of coastal phenomena, caused by south-westerly winds of between 50 and 61 kilometers per hour offshore, will be activated for the coasts of La Coruña.

In addition, in the Balearic Islands, Mallorca will have a risk of heat, with temperatures that can exceed 36 degrees Celsius, while Menorca will have a warning for Rissagas, with a sea level fluctuation of 0.9 meters until 2:00 p.m.