06/17/2021 3:54 pm
It seems that Nintendo and LEGO They will never get a chance to reveal a new Super Mario pack without some kind of leak. On this occasion, Amazon Australia revealed in advance to the Bowser’s ship, which has more than a thousand pieces, and will have a price of $ 99 dollars.
According to 9 to 5 toys, this pack will feature 1,152 pieces. The interesting thing about this set is that it can be assembled to be just Bowser’s classic ship, or expand and have a LEGO Super Mario level. This package includes a series of challenges, three new figures, a pirate goomba, a magikoopa, and a Rocky Wrench, and an interactive cannon for Mario and Luigi.
When fully deployed, Bowser’s ship measures about 14 inches. Sadly, a release date was not shared, although it is likely that this set will be available together with LEGO Super Luigi on August 1. It’s just a matter of waiting for official information.
Via: 9 to 5 toys
