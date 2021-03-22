COVID-19 cases across the Valencian Community have reached a cumulative 14-day average of 33 cases per 100,000.

The figure is even better for 508 out of the region’s 542 municipalities where the contagion rate is now below 25 cases across 94% of the area.

That benchmark means, according to official guidelines, that the coronavirus is ‘under control’ and the risk of transmission is regarded as ‘minimal’.

The numbers are vastly superior to the rest of Europe and are far better than Spain’s average of 128 cases per 100,000 or the Madrid region’s 225.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “This is the path of maximum prudence that, thanks to the efforts of all Valencians has put is a position of having the lowest incidence in Europe.”

No municipality in the Valencia region is in a high or extreme risk category.

In the medium risk category of between 50 and 150 cases are: Almassora, Xilxes, El Puig, Massamagrell, Pobla de Farnals, Benetússer, Sedavi and l’Alcudia de Crespins.

In the low risk category ranging between 25 to 50 cases are the municipalities of Alcala de Xivert, Santa Magdalena de Pulpis, Benlloch, Cabanes, Oropesa, Torreblanca, La Llosa, Gilet, Puçol, Rafelbunyol, Utiel, Xirivella, Picanya, Torrent, Alberic , Benirredrà, Gandia, Calpe, Barxeta, Genoves, Llocnou d’En Fenollet, Finestrat, Villajoyosa, Pinoso, Catral and San Miguel de Salinas.

As opposed to the current 33 case average, the Valencian Community suffered a ratio of 1,459 cases per 100,000 people in late January when it was in effect Spain’s epicenter for the pandemic third wave.

With new strains of COVID-19 around and a determination to maintain the low local infection figures, only a further marginal loosening of Valencian restrictions is expected after the Easter holiday period.

There is also concern over a possible infection rise after Easter if families and friends meet indoors with excess numbers that could fuel a COVID spike, which was the case after Christmas and the New Year.