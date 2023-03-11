The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said: “The Arab Republic of Egypt appreciates this important step, and appreciates the approach taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard, in order to remove points of tension in relations at the regional level, and to confirm its reliance on the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter of Respecting the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, consolidating concepts of good neighborliness and enhancing security and stability in the region.

He stressed that Egypt looks forward to this development having a positive impact on Iran’s regional and international policies, and that it constitutes an opportunity to confirm its direction towards pursuing a policy that takes into account the legitimate concerns of the countries of the region, in a way that enhances opportunities for cooperation and consolidates positive communication among them, in order to chart a path for relations that meets the aspirations of the peoples of the region. The region is in prosperity and progress.

Earlier, Egypt announced, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that it is following with interest the announced agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

She expressed her aspiration that the agreement would contribute to easing tensions in the region, strengthen the pillars of stability and preserve the capabilities of Arab national security, and the aspirations of the peoples of the region for prosperity, development and stability.

On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations, at the initiative of China.

The main points of agreement